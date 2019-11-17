New This Year — Discover Catholic Schools Week

November 17 - 23, 2019

"Why is Catholic Schools Week in January? Our admissions deadlines have passed and we nearly always cancel because of snow. What gives?"

We hear you! National Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Now entering its 46th anniversary year, CSW has traditionally been held the last week in January.

Each year, NCEA relies on valuable feedback from Catholic schools across the country on how we might help improve your CSW experience. Year after year, we have heard your concerns. In 2016, we introduced a “year-round marketing” mentality to Catholic school communications strategy. The purpose of this mentality is to have schools take the spirit (and theme, and logo) of CSW and implement into a full year’s marketing strategy.

This year, we would like to take it another step further and introduce a second week for Catholic schools to leverage their good news in a national initiative: Discover Catholic Schools Week. This week, to be held November 17–23, 2019, is designated to help schools connect with prospective families, donors, educators and other community members. We want to help showcase what makes Catholic schools the best when families are looking to find the right school for them.

Then, from January 26 – February 1, 2020, we will still host the traditional Celebrate Catholic Schools Week. This will serve as the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Schools typically observe the week with Masses, assemblies and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members to celebrate and congratulate.

Please note that Catholic schools may choose to participate in both or one – and that is okay! The important thing is to join in on the national celebrations in a way that works best for you. Make CSW your own and share your ideas with other schools using #CSW1920.